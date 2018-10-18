Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 19 in win over Hornets
Middleton scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-112 win over the Hornets.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, Middleton ably filled his usual second fiddle role. The 27-year-old fell just short of averaging 20 points per game in 2017-18 for the second straight season, but he should take a run at returning to that plateau with Antetokounmpo dominating the defensive attention on most nights.
