Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 against Pels
Middleton scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.
The 28-year-old continues to be productive, scoring at least 20 points for the seventh time in the last eight games. Middleton's averaging an impressive 25.1 points, 6.6 boards, 5.9 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch as he remains the Scottie Pippen to Giannis' MJ on the Bucks' league-leading roster.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...