Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 against Pels

Middleton scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.

The 28-year-old continues to be productive, scoring at least 20 points for the seventh time in the last eight games. Middleton's averaging an impressive 25.1 points, 6.6 boards, 5.9 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch as he remains the Scottie Pippen to Giannis' MJ on the Bucks' league-leading roster.