Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 in first All-Star game

Middleton finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Middleton came out firing, nailing six threes and finishing with 20 points in his first All-Star appearance. So far this season, he's been a key contributor for the Bucks, who sit as the East's number-one seed at 43-14.