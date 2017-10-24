Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 points, cold from three

Middleton collected 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Hornets.

Middleton has been struggling from beyond the arc this season through four games, going a combined 2-for-16. It seems highly unlikely that will continue, however, considering he shot 43.3 percent from long range during 2016-17.