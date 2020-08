Middleton went off for 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Middleton was extremely efficient as a scorer while handing out double-digit dimes as well. He did commit five turnovers. Nevertheless, it was an excellent overall showing for Middleton, who was coming off an even more impressive performance in Thursday's win over the Heat.