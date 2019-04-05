Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 22 in win

Middleton totaled 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the 76ers on Thursday.

It was just another day at the office for Middleton who finished with 22 points and some quality counting numbers behind that on the stat sheet. He didn't look bothered by the groin injury that forced him to miss the last two games.

