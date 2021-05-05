Middleton scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Nets.

While the main-event clash between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant lived up to the hype, it was the undercard that made the difference Tuesday as both Middleton and Jrue Holiday came through with big efforts. Middleton has scored more than 20 points in four straight games and seven of his last nine, averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals over the latter stretch.