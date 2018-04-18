Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 25 in Game 2 loss

Middleton scored 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 Ft) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.

He'd never scored more than 22 points in a playoff game coming into this series, but Middleton's now topped that number in both contests against Boston. Look for him to stay very productive Friday for Game 3 in Milwaukee.