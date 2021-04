Middleton had 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) once again, the Bucks turned to Middleton as the offensive engine and he responded with a fantastic effort in just 25 minutes. Prior to Wednesday, Middleton had scored more than 21 points just once in his previous eight games, though he shot 46.9 percent from three in that span.