Middleton amassed 28 points (12-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-104 loss to the Heat.

Middleton kept his foot on the gas, pouring in a team-high 28 points Monday. Unfortunately, his running mate, Giannis Antetkounmpo, was held to just 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting and a pathetic 4-of-12 from the line. The Heat did a tremendous job of forcing the ball out of Giannis' hands and Middleton is typically going to be the next man up whenever that happens. The Bucks will look to turn things around in Game 2 on Wednesday and they will be hoping Middleton can maintain his current productivity.