Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 29 in Friday's loss
Middleton scored 29 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 115-109 loss to the Bulls.
He tied Giannis Antetokounmpo for the team lead in scoring on the night, but unfortunately for the Bucks no one else on the roster could muster more than 12. Middleton has found his rhythm again as Antetokounmpo's wing man, averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last eight games.
