Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops team-high 22 in win
Middleton scored a team-high 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-97 win over the Raptors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a little trouble getting going on offense against a stingy Toronto defense, but Middleton helped pick up the slack. The 28-year-old has scored 20 or more in four straight games and 11 of his last 12, averaging 26.8 points, 7.2 boards, 4.9 assists, 3.0 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.
