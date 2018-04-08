Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops team-high 22 points Saturday

Middleton posted 22 points (8-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 victory over the Knicks.

Middleton wasn't afraid of shooting Saturday night, recording seven more shots than any other player for the Bucks in the game. While he wasn't efficient with his chances, the volume only supplied his value for the contest and it should continue to be the same as the regular season draws to a close.