Middleton managed 29 points (12-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

Middleton kept his foot on the gas, scoring a team-high 29 points in the Game 1 loss. While the scoring was nice, his assist numbers were down and he failed to record a single defensive stat. Add to that the fact he didn't attempt a free throw and you have a game that while solid on the surface, certainly could have been better. If the Bucks are to steal Game 2, Middleton is not only going to have to maintain his offensive momentum but also be able to contribute in other areas.