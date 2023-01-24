Middleton closed with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes off the bench during Monday's 150-130 win over the Pistons.

Seeing his first action since Dec. 15 after recovering from a knee injury, Middleton saw a limited workload but didn't look too rusty, although that's hard to judge given how little interest either team was showing on the defensive end. The 31-year-old will likely need a few more games at least to get back to his usual minutes, but he might move into the starting five as soon as Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.