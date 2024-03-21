Middleton tallied 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Celtics.

Middleton continues to be efficient since returning from a 16-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. He's scored 20-plus points in each of his last two appearances and has shot 61.5 percent from the field and 4-for-7 from deep in that span. His return to the Bucks has been crucial with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the team's last two games due to a left hamstring injury.