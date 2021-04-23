Middleton scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and corralled five rebounds Thursday in a 124-117 win over Philadelphia.

The veteran forward did almost all of his damage in the first half, scoring 21 points as the Bucks built a big lead. He was quiet thereafter but still finished with a solid stat line. Middleton continues to be a valuable contributor to the Bucks and to fantasy squads. He is posting per-game averages of 20.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in the month of April.