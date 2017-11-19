Bucks' Khris Middleton: Efficient in loss
Middleton totaled 23 points (9-12 FG) 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-79 loss to the Mavericks.
Middleton joined Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only Bucks player to score in double figures during a blow-out loss. He finished with 23 points on only 12 field-goal attempts, but was not able to add much else to his stat line. He has slowly been rounding into form, and is clearly the second option on offense.
