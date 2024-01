Middleton provided 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Pacers.

Middleton tied with Brook Lopez for the second-most points for the Bucks behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was the fourth time in five games that Middleton has scored 20-plus points. The 12-year forward has averaged 18.3 points per game over his last 10 appearances.