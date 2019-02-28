Bucks' Khris Middleton: Elevated production in win

Middleton finished with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, six rebound and two steals in 37 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 141-140 overtime win over the Kings.

The Bucks welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo back from a one-game absence, but the superstar was restricted to just 24 minutes while he continued to manage a knee injury. His limitations allowed Middleton (and several others) to take on heightened roles in offense, with the swingman clearing 20 points for the third game in a row. That ties Middleton's longest streak of the season.