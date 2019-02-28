Bucks' Khris Middleton: Elevated production in win
Middleton finished with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, six rebound and two steals in 37 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 141-140 overtime win over the Kings.
The Bucks welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo back from a one-game absence, but the superstar was restricted to just 24 minutes while he continued to manage a knee injury. His limitations allowed Middleton (and several others) to take on heightened roles in offense, with the swingman clearing 20 points for the third game in a row. That ties Middleton's longest streak of the season.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads way without Giannis•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Spearheads high-scoring victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 in first All-Star game•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Continues strong play in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...