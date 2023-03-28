Middleton had a season-high 34 points (13-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 126-117 victory over the Pistons.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable, Middleton stepped up with his best scoring performance of the campaignn, topping the 31 he scored March 13 against the Kings. The 31-year-old still isn't playing both ends of back-to-backs after missing most of the first three months of the season due to injuries, but since moving back into the starting lineup earlier this month he's averaging 20.8 points, 7.1 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals over nine games.