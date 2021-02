Middleton supplied 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Suns.

Middleton is firmly entrenched as the Bucks' second-best scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he has been playing well as a playmaker of late and is coming off back-to-back double-digit assist totals. Middleton also has consecutive double-doubles for the first time this season.