Bucks' Khris Middleton: Exits with quad bruise
Middleton suffered a bruised left thigh Sunday against the Thunder and will not return to the game, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Middleton sustained the injury midway through the third quarter, and the Bucks will hold him out for the remainder of the contest. In 23 minutes before exiting, Middleton had 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
