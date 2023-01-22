Middleton (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

After missing the Bucks' last 18 games with the sore left knee, Middleton finally appears to be on the doorstep of a return following a series of practices with both the NBA team and in the G League over the past couple weeks as he worked to regain conditioning. Before the Bucks formally clear Middleton to play Monday, he'll likely need to avoid any setbacks with the knee during the team's morning shootaround in advance of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Assuming Middleton is cleared to play for the start of the Bucks' four-game week, expect him to be on a soft minutes restriction as head coach Mike Budenholzer looks to ease the veteran forward back into the mix following a five-week absence.