Coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday that he expects Middleton to be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton spent most of the preseason recovering from offseason knee surgery but was available for the Bucks' final exhibition game. He was limited to just 12 minutes of playing time during Friday's preseason win over the Grizzlies, so it's unclear whether he'll face any limitations Thursday. However, Middleton participated in practice Wednesday and should at least be available for the first game of the regular season.