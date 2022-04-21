Middleton (knee) is expected to miss at least two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Middleton was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after exiting Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Chicago, and he'll be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. As a result, the 30-year-old will be sidelined for the remainder of the Bucks' first-round series against the Bulls, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available if the team advances to the second round. Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews and Jordan Nwora are likely in line for additional run for the remainder of the first round.