Middleton (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton is expected to play in the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back Saturday. This is a significant indication that the veteran forward is nearing full health after missing the first 21 games of the season while recovering from bilateral ankle surgeries. However, fantasy managers should still anticipate Middleton to play around 20 minutes against Washington.