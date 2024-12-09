Middleton (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Magic.
Middleton will likely appear in a third straight game after making his season debut against Boston last Friday. The veteran totaled 22 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 43 minutes over his first two appearances of the season.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable for Sunday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Ready to make debut Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to make season debut Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Ruled out for Wednesday•