Coach Adrian Griffin said that he expects Middleton (knee) to play Wednesday against the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Middleton officially remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup, but he'll likely be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set. The Bucks have managed his workload early in the season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Thursday against the Spurs. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.