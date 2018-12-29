Bucks' Khris Middleton: Expects to play
Middleton (quad) is expected to play Saturday against Brooklyn, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton remains questionable on the official report, but coach Mike Budenholzer told the media that, as of Saturday afternoon, he expects the swingman to be available. The Texas A&M product has been mired in an extended slump over the last few weeks, but he bounced back with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in Thursday's win over New York.
