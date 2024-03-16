Middleton (ankle) participated in Saturday's practice and is expected to return for Sunday's matchup with the Suns, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Middleton has not officially been cleared for Sunday's contest, but the plan is for him to play at this point according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The veteran wing has been sidelined since Feb. 8 with a sprained left ankle and missed 16 games as a result. Given his lengthy absence, some type of minute restrictions figures to be in play assuming he ultimately gets the green light on St. Patrick's Day.