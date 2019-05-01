Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 28, hits seven threes

Middleton totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Middleton exploded for 28 points in Tuesday's win, knocking down seven triples and pulling in seven rebounds along the way. The points and the three-pointers were both playoff career highs. Middleton remains the best scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and if he's hitting his shots like this, more big games are coming.

