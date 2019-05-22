Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 30 points

Middleton totaled 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Middleton led the Bucks in scoring with 30 points on a very efficient shooting night, nailing four three-pointers along the way. His scoring explosion was unexpected, considering he totaled 32 points combined in his last three games. With most of the Bucks struggling except for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton stepped up and made a big impact, despite the loss.

