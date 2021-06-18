Middleton had 38 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 victory over the Nets.

Middleton was fantastic in the victory, shouldering the bulk of the scoring in what was a must-win game. In fact, Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 of the Bucks' 104 total points. The series will wrap up with a Game 7 in Brooklyn and it's certainly safe to assume the Bucks will need Middleton to have his game dialled in again if they are to advance to the Conference Finals.