Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 40 points in OT win

Middleton tallied 40 points (14-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals across 46 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime victory over the Suns.

Middleton exploded for a season-high scoring total and came within just a rebound of his second double-double of the campaign. His four free throws over the final six seconds of overtime sealed the hard-fought road win for the Bucks as well, capping off a masterful performance in which he took on a much larger offensive role in the absence of Giannis Antetokunmpo (knee). Middleton typically provides more modest scoring totals when Antetokounmpo is in the lineup, but he remains an above-average source of scoring, rebounds and assists even when sharing the floor with the latter.