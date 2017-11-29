Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fights through illness in Tuesday's win
Middleton (illness) posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the Kings.
Middleton was dealing with an illness pregame, but luckily for him, he was able to call it an early night due to the Bucks' commanding second-half lead. The 26-year-old bounced back from one of his poorest efforts of the season, a nine-point effort against the stingy Jazz defense on Saturday night in which he'd shot just 4-for-15. Despite the addition of Eric Bledsoe, Middleton is still sporting a solid 22.7 percent usage since the former's arrival in Milwaukee, keeping him as an above-average source of scoring, rebounds and assists on the majority of nights.
