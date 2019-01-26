Bucks' Khris Middleton: Figure of consistency in win

Middleton totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 108-99 win over the Hornets.

It's hard to find a player with a more consistent floor than Middleton. Regardless of the matchup, he finds a way to deliver and is almost a nightly lock for 30 fantasy points. The drawback is that he rarely exceeds those totals, but his plus-minus of +17 in this game is a perfect example of how his presence on both sides of the floor keeps his team humming on all cylinders.