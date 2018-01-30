Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills box score in win over 76ers

Middleton contributed 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Monday's 107-95 win over the 76ers.

Middleton struggled with his shot in this one, but his volume of attempts still afforded him a serviceable output in that regard. He bolstered his night from a fantasy perspective with another effective game as a rebounder, passer and defender. Middleton's usage could eventually take a hit when Jabari Parker (knee) works himself back into shape, but he continues to shoulder a heavy burden at both ends and is capable of filling the box score on a nightly basis.