Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills box score in win over Spurs
Middleton scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 win over the Spurs.
Middleton did a little bit of everything in this one, meeting or exceeding his season averages across the board as he chipped in across the box score. The swingman continues to find ways to contribute on a Bucks team loaded with wing players, averaging 22 points, three steals and three treys per game on 53 percent shooting over the last four.
