Middleton (ankles) provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to Memphis.

Middleton offered a lift off Milwaukee's bench with 20 points Sunday, but the team's sluggish fourth quarter was too much to overcome. The veteran forward has been as boom-or-bust as any fantasy player lately, as he's hit the 20-point threshold in three of his past five outings but gone scoreless in the other two games. Middleton hasn't started since the Jan. 4 loss to Portland, the Bucks appear to be content with him serving in a reserve role for the time being.