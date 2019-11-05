Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills stat sheet against Minnesota
Middleton had 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two blocks during Milwaukee's 134-106 win at Minnesota on Monday night.
Middleton has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last six outings, and has shot over 50 percent from the field in four of his last five games. Firmly entrenched as the team's second-best option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton will try to extend his solid scoring totals Wednesday at the Clippers.
