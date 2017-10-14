Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills the stat sheet Friday

Middleton tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Friday's 107-103 victory over the Pistons.

Middleton has always been a player capable of contributing in every facet of the game and Friday's stat line was a reminder of that. While he won't be a prolific scorer for the Bucks, his ability to dish out assists, collect rebounds, and hustle for steals will give him plenty of opportunity this upcoming season, assuming he can stay healthy.