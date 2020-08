Middleton put up 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and a steal in Friday's 119-112 win over Boston.

While he was off his game from a shooting percentage standpoint, the effort was still good for second on the team in scoring for the evening. The 28-year-old made sure his teammates got fed as well, leading the team in assists. He'll look to continue to shake off the rust Sunday against Houston.