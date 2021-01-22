Middleton tallied 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 36 minutes in the Bucks' 113-106 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Typically the No. 2 option for the Bucks, Middleton finished third on the team, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, in both points and field goal attempts during Thursday's game. Despite that, Middleton still managed to record his third consecutive 20-point performance and has now added at least four rebounds and four assists in the same game 12 times.