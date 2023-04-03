Middleton had 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over Philadelphia.

Although Middleton continues to sit in back-to-back games, his numbers have stabilized since his return to the first unit. Middleton's participation as a ball distributor has increased sharply since his lengthy injury absence, averaging 7.0 assists over his past 11 games in the starting lineup.