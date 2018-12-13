Bucks' Khris Middleton: Flirts with double-double

Middleton collected 10 points (4-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Pacers.

Middleton was atrocious shooting the ball Wednesday night, failing to register a three and shooting just 33 percent inside the arc. While inefficient, Middleton has a clear role on this offense, so regardless of his efficiency, he should continue to see opportunity and minutes going forward.