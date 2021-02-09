Middleton collected 29 points (9-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals in a 125-112 victory over the Nuggets on Monday.

Middleton dominated on both ends of the court on Monday. The Bucks guard recorded a season-high assist total and did a terrific job facilitating the offense with Jrue Holiday missing Monday's game due to the league's safety protocols. Middleton also was the Bucks' second leading scorer, as he recorded 20 points for the second straight game despite not making a three. Middleton had been shooting 66.7 percent from three over the Bucks four game winning streak heading into Monday's game, so it was an off night shooting from distance for the two-time All-Star.