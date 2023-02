Middleton racked up 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over Phoenix.

Middleton led the Bucks bench in scoring, rebounds and assists while finishing just four dimes short of a triple-double in 25 minutes of play. Middleton has recorded a double-double in two of his last three outings.