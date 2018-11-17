Bucks' Khris Middleton: Flirts with triple-double

Middleton finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 123-104 win over the Bulls.

Middleton was part of a balanced Bucks scoring attack that helped Milwaukee roar back from a 22-point deficit and ultimately surge to a runaway victory. The wing has now put up 20 or more points in three straight games while shooting a blistering 58.1 percent from the floor and drilling all 12 of his free-throw attempts. Since that percentage from the floor isn't sustainable, it's fair to expect Middleton's scoring to eventually tail off a bit, but the 27-year-old typically puts up enough output in the rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers categories to lessen the impact in any decline in his point production.