Bucks' Khris Middleton: Full line in Friday's Game 3 win

Middleton managed 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 win over the Celtics.

Middleton has continued to perform at a high level through these first three games of the second round, this after collecting counting stats galore in the first round series versus the Celtics last year. He was extremely efficient as a scorer while filling up the stat sheet across every category except blocks in this one, and Middleton remains the clear second option offensively behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.